Update V0.830 - New Armors, Remade Lighting, and Bug Fixes

Hello, punishers! Recently we couldn't keep up with the previous updating speed as we had a major shift in the development team, but we are still here working on the game! During this time, we almost finalized writing the roadmap (will publish it next week), hired an additional artist, found a way for graphics improvement, fixed the majority of bugs, improved optimization, and almost got done with the Christmas Update!
Patch notes:
- Finalized a few maps (design and lighting)- Forsaken Ruins, Undead Valley, and two skirmish maps.
- Added level 20, 21, 22, and 23 armors.
Bug Fixes
- Bugfix: Custom pose bug. Most of the time, switching between girls reset the custom position of the last selected girl.
- Bugfix: After winning Sarrow Meadow and Dallod Siege Camp, the game freeze when you are on the map and press ESC.
- Bugfix: Invert mouse bug.
- Bugfix: Hell Rider Gloves bug.
- Bugfix: All Bad Bunny Ears related glitches.
- Bugfix: 7 presets from Arwen to Liana are unresponsive when changing their settings in the character creator screen.
- Bugfix: The siege notification with zero enemies inside of the battle.
- Bugfix: The eyelashes are detached from the eyes on some presets.
Changed files in this update