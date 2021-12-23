Multiplayer Christmas Update!
Tis the season for Christmas trees...because we need them to build houses! Jump on with your friends, cut down some trees, and build some houses!
Version 0.7.11.0 - Patch notes:
- added steam integration to allow you to connect with your friends!
- improved stability of multiplayer connectivity
- added solo mode if you want a single player experience
- trees drop lumber
- rocks drop stone
- mineral veins drop ore
- coal veins drop coal...obviously
- smoothed out animation timing of harvesting and building motion
- remodeled new set of 30 possible building blocks
- added customizing of building hotbar using the Building menu
- added crouching (which helps with building at heights), and sprinting, for more dynamic movement around the world
Happy Holidays!
