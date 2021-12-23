 Skip to content

Rheksetor update for 23 December 2021

Multiplayer Christmas Update

Tis the season for Christmas trees...because we need them to build houses! Jump on with your friends, cut down some trees, and build some houses!

Version 0.7.11.0 - Patch notes:

  • added steam integration to allow you to connect with your friends!
  • improved stability of multiplayer connectivity
  • added solo mode if you want a single player experience
  • trees drop lumber
  • rocks drop stone
  • mineral veins drop ore
  • coal veins drop coal...obviously
  • smoothed out animation timing of harvesting and building motion
  • remodeled new set of 30 possible building blocks
  • added customizing of building hotbar using the Building menu
  • added crouching (which helps with building at heights), and sprinting, for more dynamic movement around the world

Happy Holidays!

