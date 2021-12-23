 Skip to content

Team Fortress 2 update for 23 December 2021

Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 6979098)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Fixed not being able to preview Community Market items in-game

  • Updated the localization files

  • Updated cp_altitude

    • Increased capture time on A
    • Increased BLU respawn time on A
    • Increased RED respawn time on B
    • Increased delay before BLU’s first forward spawn activates after A is captured
    • Fixed RED having access to a spectator camera on A after the point was captured
    • Fixed case where BLU could enter RED’s forward spawn after B was captured
    • Fixed a missing respawn visualizer in BLU's first spawn
    • Fixed a texture issue on C cable car tower
    • Updated menu photos
    • Visual adjustments

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Spanish - Spain, Thai, and Turkish

