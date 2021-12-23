Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 6979098)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:
Fixed not being able to preview Community Market items in-game
Updated the localization files
Updated cp_altitude
- Increased capture time on A
- Increased BLU respawn time on A
- Increased RED respawn time on B
- Increased delay before BLU’s first forward spawn activates after A is captured
- Fixed RED having access to a spectator camera on A after the point was captured
- Fixed case where BLU could enter RED’s forward spawn after B was captured
- Fixed a missing respawn visualizer in BLU's first spawn
- Fixed a texture issue on C cable car tower
- Updated menu photos
- Visual adjustments
Extra notes