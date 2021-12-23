Dota 2 update for 23 December 2021
ClientVersion 5138
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English
English Localization
- DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_ursa_enrage_allies_Description:
Enrage also provides all enrage benefits to allies within %value% radius.›
- DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_ursa_enrage_attack_speed_Description:
Enrage provides %value2% attack speed to allies within %value% radius.›
Extra notes