Aeon Drive Update #3: Major overhaul to player mobility + bug fixes

We meet again, Neo Barcelona visitors!

A new patch just went live featuring several bug fixes and improvements to the mobility and responsiveness. This patch was created with the help of our speedrunning community feedback, so the game should feel and play better than ever!

Here’s a list of the main changes:

Time will no longer stop when pausing on respawn

Jack will no longer face a different direction when attacking/throwing dagger while idle

Levels beat using wall glitches will no longer count towards the leaderboards

Fixed landing animation delay and input bug

Fixed bug that prevented players from teleporting to the dagger while slashing

Added input buffers

Ground pound animation can now be canceled

Wall jump is improved and should feel more responsive now

Grabbing a diamond while in co-op mode will now correctly show in the level report

Fixed bug that would show all save slots with 100% collectibles unlocked

Fixed end of tutorial game crash

Added button remap localization

Overall polish of animations and inputs

As always, thank you for all the support that you have shown, and we hope you continue to have fun with Aeon Drive.

For feedback and/or bug reports, feel free to join our Discord.