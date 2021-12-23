Grapple Hoops Multiplayer and Dunkmas Event Update v1.0.7

NEW FEATURES
-Multiplayer is now available in the game!
-2 new multiplayer gamemodes added: Deathmatch and Hoop Race
-Most maps are supported for deathmatch and some are supported for hoop race
-New limited time event: The Dunkmas Event (Decemeber 23rd - January 5th)
-Play the Dunkmas event before it ends and earn limited time rewards
-Added a free gift to collect before the Dunkmas event ends, go to the challenges screen to collect it
-Brand new Unreal Engine version updated to v4.27.1 (was 4.24.3)
-Added a new smoother animation system, the gameplay logic remains the same
-New limited time appearance for the main menu, basketball hoops, enemies, shields, boosters, pistols and all levels.
-New main menu music
CHANGES
-Adjusted the main menu layout
-Updated post processing effects on all maps
-Updated exposure settings on all maps
-Adjusted the player body animations
-Adjusted the third person camera
-Adjusted the leaning and acceleration animations
BUG FIXES
-Fixed a ton of multiplayer bugs
-Fixed a lot of weird animation issues
-Fixed a bug that didn't show your personal records on the level complete screen
-Fixed a few third person bugs
KNOWN ISSUES
-Keybinds settings have been temporarily disabled due to bugs with the engine version. I am working hard on re-enabling them as soon as possible.
-Sliding, dribbling and jump pad animations have been disabled in multiplayer.
-The grappling hook rope sometimes doesn't show in multiplayer
Changed files in this update