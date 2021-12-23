Grapple Hoops Multiplayer and Dunkmas Event Update v1.0.7

NEW FEATURES

-Multiplayer is now available in the game!

-2 new multiplayer gamemodes added: Deathmatch and Hoop Race

-Most maps are supported for deathmatch and some are supported for hoop race

-New limited time event: The Dunkmas Event (Decemeber 23rd - January 5th)

-Play the Dunkmas event before it ends and earn limited time rewards

-Added a free gift to collect before the Dunkmas event ends, go to the challenges screen to collect it

-Brand new Unreal Engine version updated to v4.27.1 (was 4.24.3)

-Added a new smoother animation system, the gameplay logic remains the same

-New limited time appearance for the main menu, basketball hoops, enemies, shields, boosters, pistols and all levels.

-New main menu music

CHANGES

-Adjusted the main menu layout

-Updated post processing effects on all maps

-Updated exposure settings on all maps

-Adjusted the player body animations

-Adjusted the third person camera

-Adjusted the leaning and acceleration animations

BUG FIXES

-Fixed a ton of multiplayer bugs

-Fixed a lot of weird animation issues

-Fixed a bug that didn't show your personal records on the level complete screen

-Fixed a few third person bugs

KNOWN ISSUES

-Keybinds settings have been temporarily disabled due to bugs with the engine version. I am working hard on re-enabling them as soon as possible.

-Sliding, dribbling and jump pad animations have been disabled in multiplayer.

-The grappling hook rope sometimes doesn't show in multiplayer