PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1354

Build 7934681 · Last edited 23 December 2021 – 22:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Temporarily disabled a log

Increased interval for low fps / high ping messages in logs to 60 seconds

#4826 - Need mouse tooltip when hovering over the silver icon in upper left

Fixed Sea Trees flickering in map editor

Reword land powerups names & descriptions

prototye instance visit revision, allowing users to visit instance even if owner is offline

typo fixed error

null reference fix

updated server to allow visitor to generate private instance of visited user if non exists

[4966] Fixed background music for PvP arenas

Fixed map editor saving issue

Moved eraser size to the toolbar

#2722 - Special character animations /

#4810 - No healthbars and names are visible above ships /

#4887 - Character screen off center /

#4965 - not full hp when leaving town, after finishing a voyage /

#4981 - the text "go home" is displayed incorrectly on lower gui scales in the options menu /

#5049 - VoyageRatingIndicator needs to be updated for client only /

Fixing issue with the Voyage Rating Indicator not showing anything /

visit system improvements for offline visits

master server adjustments so that user receives broadcast to visit

updated visit warp conditions

[5031] Fixed FMOD Studio Listener position

SoundEffectManager improvements

Removed FMOD Studio Listener component from Player Ship and Character prefabs

Added Tentacle Boss Hurt Fx, critical cannon fx and a few audio tweaks.

custom map warping major refactor for private instance visiting

#5035 - silver animation from dead enemy will overlap other enimies

added fix for spam attack via button click

Corrected some previously incorrect implementation with the crit sound effects, added Stefons crit audio to the enemy ship impact event.

fixed issue wherein clicking on ability button doesnt auto select next battler / fixed issue wherein spamming ability button cast causes duplicate attack stacking

integrated majority of the poison ability art assets

removed duplicated voyage member arrow

WIP: plantable trees

Nubis Refactorings

fixed bug causing pvp ships to spawn inside shipyard

added poison trail / shipyard panel now shows custom ship name for variants

fixed incorrect animation interaction while holding watering can and spawning water effects

Nubis Refactorings (2)

Replaced dark water tile asset

Added automatic map names for open world maps