Blockscape BSNG v22 released (Christmas 2021)

Hi!
I hope you are having a wonderful christmas. As a christmas present I give you a massive update.
Full list of changes:
- Better clouds
- Fade out ground clouds close to player.
- Better horizon clouds by using billboards.
- Better fog with light scattering
- Fixed fog discontinues by extending the skydome into a sky sphere.
- Better plant distributiion.
- Removed limestone in snow biomes!
- Higher quality world world mesh smoothing
- Added towers with tall roofs to castles.
- Fixed can delete terrain above house lot rails?
- New Oak models.
- Added tree cube models export
- New indirect lighting
- Added clover to pine forests in summer and spring biomes.
- Lots of new tree models
- Added normal flowers to spring biome oak/pine forest.
- Better rendering of pine leaves (normal hack for volume)
- Removed leaves from normal grass when covered with snow.
- Added more variation to pine leaves.
- Lot grass is now made of scalar field voxels.
- Block models with skins are now visible in inventory.
- Player skin is now visible in inventory
- Fixed attack cycle in creative mode is so fast it's almost invisible
- New animations for main character (including running)
- Rebuilt armor as skin.
- Synchronized attack animation, sound and logic.
- Fixed face for player and settlers
- Added more variants to ground detail.
- Removed fog under water!
- Workers now use new player skin
- Added Landscape 3 (Bigger biomes, deserts, big caves...)
- Fixed mod sort order
- Added horses.
- Fixed horse health points
- Increased Golem detonation hurt radius
- First version of Flowers and Pollen
- Fixed shadows missing from skinned models.
- Fixed armor modifiers for torso and feet armor.
- Added some blood when monster is hit
- Blood now stick to ground.
- Sync walking and runnning animation
- Removed bird sounds during night time.
- Synced walking sound to animation
- Pollen initial speed is now higher and they move away from flower
- Addded animation when flower is hit.
- Pollen now rotate (and pulsate?) when moving
- Fixed walking sounds panning errors
- Cave carver now delete terrace voxels.
- Flower Stem is now some shade of green color.
- Fixed Flying bug wings are missing.
- Monster Flowers now only spawn near Flax and hundkex.
- Removed trees from rooms.
- Fixed crate hit points.
- Guards wont attack in just build mode any more.
- Flower pollen will not damage player in just build mode now
- Added "open container" sound
- Added sound when opening chests/drawers.
- Added wood creak sounds
- Added Blueprint document type
- Some recipes should be locked by default. Unlocked with blueprints.
- Fixed Enigma attack not working.
- Fixed Point lights doesn't work on inner walls.
- Fixed flickering walls in building rooms below ground level
- Fixed wrong color for lime stone castle balconies
- Added entity UIRefresh adn fixed UIConstructor
- Added specular for flashlight
- Added cave branching
- Added flower pots test.
- Added snow to beached in winter biomes
- Added wake up screen with text "You wake up...".
- Added new rock particle type
- Golems will now throw rocks.
- Fixed golem rocks source position.
- Added saving unlocked recipes.
- Added salt crystals in caves.
- Added Copter to tools. Refined metals only!
- Added Copter recipe.
- Metal boots will now protect from heat.
Have fun!
Jens
