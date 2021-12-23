 Skip to content

Blockscape update for 23 December 2021

Blockscape BSNG v22 released (Christmas 2021)

Hi!

I hope you are having a wonderful christmas. As a christmas present I give you a massive update.

Full list of changes:

  • Better clouds
  • Fade out ground clouds close to player.
  • Better horizon clouds by using billboards.
  • Better fog with light scattering
  • Fixed fog discontinues by extending the skydome into a sky sphere.
  • Better plant distributiion.
  • Removed limestone in snow biomes!
  • Higher quality world world mesh smoothing
  • Added towers with tall roofs to castles.
  • Fixed can delete terrain above house lot rails?
  • New Oak models.
  • Added tree cube models export
  • New indirect lighting
  • Added clover to pine forests in summer and spring biomes.
  • Lots of new tree models
  • Added normal flowers to spring biome oak/pine forest.
  • Better rendering of pine leaves (normal hack for volume)
  • Removed leaves from normal grass when covered with snow.
  • Added more variation to pine leaves.
  • Lot grass is now made of scalar field voxels.
  • Block models with skins are now visible in inventory.
  • Player skin is now visible in inventory
  • Fixed attack cycle in creative mode is so fast it's almost invisible
  • New animations for main character (including running)
  • Rebuilt armor as skin.
  • Synchronized attack animation, sound and logic.
  • Fixed face for player and settlers
  • Added more variants to ground detail.
  • Removed fog under water!
  • Workers now use new player skin
  • Added Landscape 3 (Bigger biomes, deserts, big caves...)
  • Fixed mod sort order
  • Added horses.
  • Fixed horse health points
  • Increased Golem detonation hurt radius
  • First version of Flowers and Pollen
  • Fixed shadows missing from skinned models.
  • Fixed armor modifiers for torso and feet armor.
  • Added some blood when monster is hit
  • Blood now stick to ground.
  • Sync walking and runnning animation
  • Removed bird sounds during night time.
  • Synced walking sound to animation
  • Pollen initial speed is now higher and they move away from flower
  • Addded animation when flower is hit.
  • Pollen now rotate (and pulsate?) when moving
  • Fixed walking sounds panning errors
  • Cave carver now delete terrace voxels.
  • Flower Stem is now some shade of green color.
  • Fixed Flying bug wings are missing.
  • Monster Flowers now only spawn near Flax and hundkex.
  • Removed trees from rooms.
  • Fixed crate hit points.
  • Guards wont attack in just build mode any more.
  • Flower pollen will not damage player in just build mode now
  • Added "open container" sound
  • Added sound when opening chests/drawers.
  • Added wood creak sounds
  • Added Blueprint document type
  • Some recipes should be locked by default. Unlocked with blueprints.
  • Fixed Enigma attack not working.
  • Fixed Point lights doesn't work on inner walls.
  • Fixed flickering walls in building rooms below ground level
  • Fixed wrong color for lime stone castle balconies
  • Added entity UIRefresh adn fixed UIConstructor
  • Added specular for flashlight
  • Added cave branching
  • Added flower pots test.
  • Added snow to beached in winter biomes
  • Added wake up screen with text "You wake up...".
  • Added new rock particle type
  • Golems will now throw rocks.
  • Fixed golem rocks source position.
  • Added saving unlocked recipes.
  • Added salt crystals in caves.
  • Added Copter to tools. Refined metals only!
  • Added Copter recipe.
  • Metal boots will now protect from heat.

Have fun!

Jens

