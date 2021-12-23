 Skip to content

Sacrifice of The Spirit update for 23 December 2021

SMALL FIXES UPDATE 4.8

Changelog

We are constantly working to improve and make the game Sacrifice of The Spirit even more amazing. Stay on top of the news.

News

A big update is being prepared for the future, new enemies, new buildings, new enhancements.

Improvements

  • Now the fields to enter name when creating a new game are better flagged.
  • Now the lighting of the stream scene in story mode has been improved.
  • Now the camera animation speed has been improved.
  • The issue of low FPS performance in the indigenous scene in story mode has been fixed.

Bugs

  • Fixed the bug that left the healing key the same as the mouse.
  • Fixed the bug causing bug when pausing the game.

