SMALL FIXES UPDATE 4.8

News
A big update is being prepared for the future, new enemies, new buildings, new enhancements.
Improvements
- Now the fields to enter name when creating a new game are better flagged.
- Now the lighting of the stream scene in story mode has been improved.
- Now the camera animation speed has been improved.
- The issue of low FPS performance in the indigenous scene in story mode has been fixed.
Bugs
- Fixed the bug that left the healing key the same as the mouse.
- Fixed the bug causing bug when pausing the game.
