Tallowmere 2: Curse of the Kittens update for 23 December 2021

Version 0.3.0a

23 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GAMEPLAY ADJUSTMENTS

Gold Find:
  • Bandit Trait: Increased amount from 5 to 10.
  • Core Attribute: Increased cap from 50 to 60.
  • Item Modifier: Increased max amount from 10 to 15.
  • King's Marrow: Increased amount from 10 to 15.
Lightning Orb & Storm Cloud:
  • Friendly lightning no longer causes friendly grenades to explode.
Storm Cloud:
  • Now casts lightning even if overlapping a block, as long as player has line of sight to an enemy.
  • Fixed an issue where lightning would inherit player's weapon element effects.
Merchant:
  • Fixed an issue where the minimum possible item level was always 1, rather than increasing with the dungeon's progress.
  • Fixed an issue where Luck was not applied when rolling item levels.

