Version 0.3.0a

GAMEPLAY ADJUSTMENTS
Gold Find:
- Bandit Trait: Increased amount from 5 to 10.
- Core Attribute: Increased cap from 50 to 60.
- Item Modifier: Increased max amount from 10 to 15.
- King's Marrow: Increased amount from 10 to 15.
Lightning Orb & Storm Cloud:
- Friendly lightning no longer causes friendly grenades to explode.
Storm Cloud:
- Now casts lightning even if overlapping a block, as long as player has line of sight to an enemy.
- Fixed an issue where lightning would inherit player's weapon element effects.
Merchant:
- Fixed an issue where the minimum possible item level was always 1, rather than increasing with the dungeon's progress.
- Fixed an issue where Luck was not applied when rolling item levels.
Changed files in this update