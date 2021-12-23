- Added remappable gameplay controls. This is our first iteration. Sometimes it is a bit slow, we'll work on making this better in the future, but should be a vast improvement over not having remappable controls.
- Update tooltip text regarding not allowing repeat words in Zen and Endless Modes
- Added the following words to the dictionary: Noob(s), Feen(s), Dork(s), Mung(s), and Meme(s). Let us know if you want to request any words be added to the dictionary!
- Fixed a edge case bug that if you had an older Save file (before another update) and then got 1,000,000 points on Endless Mode and this was not a High Score, it wouldn't register the achievement.
- Fixed a bug if you Save & Quit a game, then select New Game, then select a different difficulty and play Mode, but then go back and Load the game.
Bloxi: The Word Game update for 23 December 2021
Remappable Gameplay Controls and Other Smaller Updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bloxi Content Depot 1782051
- Loading history…
Bloxi: The Word Game Windows Depot Depot 1782052
- Loading history…
Bloxi: The Word Game Linux Depot Depot 1782053
- Loading history…
Bloxi: The Word Game Windows 32bit Depot Depot 1782054
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update