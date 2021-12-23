 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Bloxi: The Word Game update for 23 December 2021

Remappable Gameplay Controls and Other Smaller Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 7934594 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added remappable gameplay controls. This is our first iteration. Sometimes it is a bit slow, we'll work on making this better in the future, but should be a vast improvement over not having remappable controls.
  • Update tooltip text regarding not allowing repeat words in Zen and Endless Modes
  • Added the following words to the dictionary: Noob(s), Feen(s), Dork(s), Mung(s), and Meme(s). Let us know if you want to request any words be added to the dictionary!
  • Fixed a edge case bug that if you had an older Save file (before another update) and then got 1,000,000 points on Endless Mode and this was not a High Score, it wouldn't register the achievement.
  • Fixed a bug if you Save & Quit a game, then select New Game, then select a different difficulty and play Mode, but then go back and Load the game.

Changed files in this update

Bloxi Content Depot 1782051
  • Loading history…
Bloxi: The Word Game Windows Depot Depot 1782052
  • Loading history…
Bloxi: The Word Game Linux Depot Depot 1782053
  • Loading history…
Bloxi: The Word Game Windows 32bit Depot Depot 1782054
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.