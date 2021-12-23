Hello there,
Please find patch notes below:
• Improved visibility of levers
• Fixed bug with invisible prompts
• Players will no longer accidentally get lost while backtracking with Flumye in the Dungeon
• Fixed bug with Flumye remaining on the top of Flumyes' graveyard
• Improved selected spirit visibility
• Fixed issue with textures loading in Temple
• Fixed minor issues in Japanese localization
• Fixed minor issues with loading times of textures
• Sped up movement on ropes and ladders
• Added dialogue box size settings
• Fixed minor bugs
Have Fun!
Changed files in this update