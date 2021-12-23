 Skip to content

Aspire: Ina's Tale update for 23 December 2021

Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there,

Please find patch notes below:

• Improved visibility of levers

• Fixed bug with invisible prompts

• Players will no longer accidentally get lost while backtracking with Flumye in the Dungeon

• Fixed bug with Flumye remaining on the top of Flumyes' graveyard

• Improved selected spirit visibility

• Fixed issue with textures loading in Temple

• Fixed minor issues in Japanese localization

• Fixed minor issues with loading times of textures

• Sped up movement on ropes and ladders

• Added dialogue box size settings

• Fixed minor bugs

Have Fun!

Aspire: Ina's Tale Artbook (1817430) Depot Depot 1817430
