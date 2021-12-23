Lost Island - Decorations Update #46 - Ver. 0.4.6a - 21

The community has asked for decoration, with this update you are already provided with a small part.
Fixes
- Mutant Bear stuck fixed
- Dirty water in campfire corrected from 4 to 3
- Pants cargo gray camouflage Corrected
- Other problems fixed
Changes
Languages revised
- German (Beta)
New
- Crafting Bench - Decoration
- Additional decoration options
-- Add Couch_1
-- Add Couch_2
-- Add Couch_3
-- Add Couch_4
-- Add Bed_1
-- Add Bed_2
-- Add Wardrobe_1
-- Add Wardrobe_2
-- Add Commode_1
-- Add Commode_2
-- Add Bookcase_1
-- Add Bookcase_2
-- Add Bookcase_3
-- Add Bookcase_4
-- Add Carpet_1
-- Add Carpet_2
-- Add Bench
-- Add Table
-- Add Table_1
-- Add Table_2
-- Add Table_3
-- Add Plant
-- Add Plant_1
-- Add Plant_2
-- Add Plant_3
-- Add Plant_4
-- Add Plant_5
-- Add Plant_6
-- Add Plant_7
-- Add Lamp
-- Add Lamp_1
-- Add Shrub
-- Add StoneWall_0
-- Add StoneWall_1
-- Add StoneWall_2
-- Add Mail
-- Add Chair
-- Add Chair_1
-- Add Chair_2
-- Add Bathtub
-- Add Toilet Bowl
-- Add Sink
-- Add TV
-- Add Bottle_1
-- Add Bottle_2
New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation
Other
- Lod's revised
Known issues
- Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay
Preparations
- Rain blocking for buildings
- Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
- Interaction with more details - In preparation
- Large bunker
- Sewer
- Riding system
The latest update in preparation can be found here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1524630/discussions/0/3106892784341763850/
Important note:
Game crashes after an update!
When starting the game or loading a savegame?
Follow these steps: FAQ
You are not allowed to use special characters when creating a game session. This cannot be saved by the system.
Videos
Weitere Spiele
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1843710/KeepUp_Hunter/
Follow me on social media!
- Steam Curator https://store.steampowered.com/curator/40590839
- YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxCCohvCAKiskQSrduGVPvg
- Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/flitzpiepeoo
- Discord https://discord.gg/xGHBzyBJtG
- Facebook https://www.facebook.com/KeepUpSurvival
- Instagram https://www.instagram.com/witte_studio/
Changed files in this update