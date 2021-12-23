 Skip to content

KeepUp Survival update for 23 December 2021

Lost Island - Decorations Update #46 - Ver. 0.4.6a - 21

The community has asked for decoration, with this update you are already provided with a small part.

Fixes

  • Mutant Bear stuck fixed
  • Dirty water in campfire corrected from 4 to 3
  • Pants cargo gray camouflage Corrected
  • Other problems fixed

Changes

Languages revised

  • German (Beta)

New

  • Crafting Bench - Decoration
  • Additional decoration options

    -- Add Couch_1

    -- Add Couch_2

    -- Add Couch_3

    -- Add Couch_4

    -- Add Bed_1

    -- Add Bed_2

    -- Add Wardrobe_1

    -- Add Wardrobe_2

    -- Add Commode_1

    -- Add Commode_2

    -- Add Bookcase_1

    -- Add Bookcase_2

    -- Add Bookcase_3

    -- Add Bookcase_4

    -- Add Carpet_1

    -- Add Carpet_2

    -- Add Bench

    -- Add Table

    -- Add Table_1

    -- Add Table_2

    -- Add Table_3

    -- Add Plant

    -- Add Plant_1

    -- Add Plant_2

    -- Add Plant_3

    -- Add Plant_4

    -- Add Plant_5

    -- Add Plant_6

    -- Add Plant_7

    -- Add Lamp

    -- Add Lamp_1

    -- Add Shrub

    -- Add StoneWall_0

    -- Add StoneWall_1

    -- Add StoneWall_2

    -- Add Mail

    -- Add Chair

    -- Add Chair_1

    -- Add Chair_2

    -- Add Bathtub

    -- Add Toilet Bowl

    -- Add Sink

    -- Add TV

    -- Add Bottle_1

    -- Add Bottle_2

New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation

Other

  • Lod's revised

Known issues

  • Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay

Preparations

  • Rain blocking for buildings
  • Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
  • Interaction with more details - In preparation
  • Large bunker
  • Sewer
  • Riding system

The latest update in preparation can be found here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1524630/discussions/0/3106892784341763850/

Important note:

Game crashes after an update!

When starting the game or loading a savegame?

Follow these steps: FAQ

You are not allowed to use special characters when creating a game session. This cannot be saved by the system.

