Patch 0.96

-New/Change: New characters get 1 free Doctor Pak.

-New/Change: Some NPCs will now try to face toward player if you Talk or Chat.

-New/Change: Interaction menu now requires Stamina.

-Change: Run-mode no longer drains Stamina while you are in TBC.

-Fix: Melee/Weapon attacks wrongfully spawning spells/vfx.

-New/Change: The skillbar/tbc bar has differently textured background based on

skillgroup active.

-New/Change: You now gain experience for completing a merchant escort mission.

-New/Change: You now gain achievement points for completing a merchant escort mission.

-Fix: Doctor Pak was showing up a free in some cases.

-Fix: An item mispelling.

-Change: Boosted default Agility for all entities.

-New/Change: Your external weapon damage is boosted by strength.

-Fix: Possible null terminator or other illegal character insertion into combat log.

-New: Ammo can be found in inventories/shopkeepers.

-New: The facing target help/clue text will tell you if target is dead/knocked-down.

-Change: Can no longer abandon a sphere-hunter quest if you did all the stages.

-Toxic Air/Ground now drains your health while you stand within it.