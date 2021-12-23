Version 0.9.0.4

Hello friends. Time for the next fixes. Preparations for larger updates are continuing.

Fixed - under certain conditions there was no graphics in turn-based combat

Fixed - it is impossible to repeat the tutorial in the demo version. The checkbox for this is now in the world creation menu

Fixed - missing execution / torture animation under certain conditions

Overall stability improvement

Minor fixes

Friends, Christmas and New Year are approaching. This is a special time, a time of wonder and joy. I am glad that I now have the opportunity to write to all of you in different parts of the world. Much has already been done, and much more will be done. In the coming year, I wish all of us happiness and success, may there be peace in our homes and warmth in our hearts. Thank you all for your feedback, reviews, criticism and suggestions. All this helps to move on. I congratulate you on the upcoming holidays!