Merry Frompmas!

We reskinned the Fromp Level with a Christmas theme. You can access it, like any new level, in the regular level selection area. It’s got a Santa hat on the BigBots, and a some other costumes and decorations strewn about. I can't give away all the Christmas secrets, can I? So load up the new level, mix some motor oil into your eggnog*, and get ready to deck the halls with the remnants of your rival factions.

We had fun with this, and hope you do too!

*Throw that eggnog away 'cause you ruined it. Frompy Games is not responsible for any imbibement of motor oil. Motor oil is intended for it's labeled uses only. Stop use and see a technician immediately if your vehicle or Killbot experiences any of the following symptoms: front end leaking, back end leaking, spinning, sliding, grinding gears, Intelligent thought, or sudden bursts of existential dread; This may be the result of a serious condition called "sentience."