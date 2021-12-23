 Skip to content

Virtual Rides 3 update for 23 December 2021

Update 2.2 - Ride at the lake

Build 7934257

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello dear VR3 community,

today is the day: A new VR3 update is available for you.

Relaxing at the lake

We have enlarged the festival area by another piece. There you will find a beautiful body of water, but unfortunately too cold for swimming. But riding a ride with a view of the water sounds good, doesn't it?

New Ride (DLC)

A new - frequently requested - ride has also made it to the new fairground: Forge.

You can activate the new ride here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1833970/Virtual_Rides_3__Forge

As always, remember that you can often get a better deal with the Ultimate Edition.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/10726/Virtual_Rides_3_Ultimate_Edition/

New mid-sized deco parts

We have added new medium sized deco parts for the middle.

Other changes

  • Added: Running light groups can now be toggled on and off with CTRL + 1-9.
  • Added: It is now possible to filter by your own music in the audio player
  • Added: The tail lights from the Hurricane gondolas can now be colored
  • Improved: The brakes should now grip much better on most rides.
  • Improved: The brakes now release immediately (instead of being released slowly over ~1 second)
  • Improved: The 3rd light-change-program now contains all colors
  • Improved: On a few rides the bounds of the free-fly camera have been increased a bit (especially upwards)
  • Balancing: Kraken 20% slower main motor acceleration, slightly faster eccentric extension
  • Balancing: Hurricane main engine ~15% faster
  • Balancing: "Flying Swing" slightly increased acceleration
  • Balancing: "Chopper" a little more damping and weight
  • Balancing: "Discus" slightly increased arm speed
  • Fixed: The navmesh on the fairground piece from the last update was sometimes loaded incorrectly, so visitors walked strangely
  • Fixed: Visitors were walking across the ride area from the "Ghost Spin".
  • Fixed: Price list at the "Falcon" ride was positioned differently in different LOD levels.
  • Fixed: At the "Centrifuge" a few paint materials were not updated correctly when changing theming
  • Fixed: The color change for the strobo only worked before turning it on. Now the colors can also be changed while the strobo is active.
  • Fixed: Trees were shaking a lot in normal sunny weather.
  • Fixed: "Giant Mill" parked the arm at a slight angle.
  • Fixed: Staff were sometimes still standing on the "Hurricane" plate (are now reset to their original position).

Like building your own rides?

For those who haven't seen it yet: We released "Indoorlands" - an indoor amusement park building game - in July. A few days ago there was an update that allows you to build your own rides.

If this interests you, feel free to check it out:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1378890/Indoorlands/

We hope you like the update. Feel free to leave us your feedback. If you want to talk about VR3, funfairs or rides, feel free to come to our Discord server ( https://discord.gg/2X8WWaK ). If you want to report bugs, you can also do so via our form, which is directly connected to our task system: Here.

  • Your Team Pixelsplit

