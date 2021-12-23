Update 2.2 - Ride at the lake

Hello dear VR3 community,

today is the day: A new VR3 update is available for you.

Relaxing at the lake

We have enlarged the festival area by another piece. There you will find a beautiful body of water, but unfortunately too cold for swimming. But riding a ride with a view of the water sounds good, doesn't it?



New Ride (DLC)

A new - frequently requested - ride has also made it to the new fairground: Forge.

You can activate the new ride here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1833970/Virtual_Rides_3__Forge

As always, remember that you can often get a better deal with the Ultimate Edition.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/10726/Virtual_Rides_3_Ultimate_Edition/

New mid-sized deco parts

We have added new medium sized deco parts for the middle.



Other changes

Added: Running light groups can now be toggled on and off with CTRL + 1-9.

Added: It is now possible to filter by your own music in the audio player

Added: The tail lights from the Hurricane gondolas can now be colored

Improved: The brakes should now grip much better on most rides.

Improved: The brakes now release immediately (instead of being released slowly over ~1 second)

Improved: The 3rd light-change-program now contains all colors

Improved: On a few rides the bounds of the free-fly camera have been increased a bit (especially upwards)

Balancing: Kraken 20% slower main motor acceleration, slightly faster eccentric extension

Balancing: Hurricane main engine ~15% faster

Balancing: "Flying Swing" slightly increased acceleration

Balancing: "Chopper" a little more damping and weight

Balancing: "Discus" slightly increased arm speed

Fixed: The navmesh on the fairground piece from the last update was sometimes loaded incorrectly, so visitors walked strangely

Fixed: Visitors were walking across the ride area from the "Ghost Spin".

Fixed: Price list at the "Falcon" ride was positioned differently in different LOD levels.

Fixed: At the "Centrifuge" a few paint materials were not updated correctly when changing theming

Fixed: The color change for the strobo only worked before turning it on. Now the colors can also be changed while the strobo is active.

Fixed: Trees were shaking a lot in normal sunny weather.

Fixed: "Giant Mill" parked the arm at a slight angle.

Fixed: Staff were sometimes still standing on the "Hurricane" plate (are now reset to their original position).

Like building your own rides?

For those who haven't seen it yet: We released "Indoorlands" - an indoor amusement park building game - in July. A few days ago there was an update that allows you to build your own rides.

If this interests you, feel free to check it out:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1378890/Indoorlands/

We hope you like the update. Feel free to leave us your feedback.