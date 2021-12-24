Patch #16 : Release candidate... probably.

This it the first version with all the projected features implemented and a release candidate for the full release. In this update:

Added the last achievements, including the Very hard + no flee one. This is a quite tough achievement for people who really like challenges.

Now when you're using a Phoenix Hair, the timebar updates so that you know when the revived character's next turn will be.

Fixed the poison damage amount, which was incorrectly calculated when waiting.

Several memory optimizations and hiccup reduction.

A few world map features wouldn't show a message in order for the player to know they could enter a new map by pressing the action button. Now they have it.

Fixed a few bugs related to cutscene skipping.

Sometimes some characters would get in the middle of the camera when doing an unite. Fixed.

Sometimes some characters would get in the middle of the camera when watching an enemy's stats. Fixed.

Fixed some problems when retrying battles.

From now on my focus will be on fixing bugs and improving the performance of the game.

I'm considering moving the game to NetCore to further improve performance, as I'm not very happy with some aspects of the game (specially some hiccups that have proved very hard to fix).

If I decide to do the move a big round of testing will be needed again, however if the NetCore version does not significatively improve the problems I'm trying to avoid, this version is a release candidate.

Thanks for your understanding and support!