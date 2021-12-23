3.1.23 - Patch

3.1.23
Bug fixes, optimizations with rework of villagers actions and city generation. Next update will be a City Update with new generation and items!
- rework of City Manager, with rework of generation system (introduction for the 3.2.X City Update)
- add text next to the cursor for interactable & collectable objects under it
- fix wiggling collisions when moving to top positions
- add tooltip when mouse over a construction in the map menu, more clear to find constructions
- rework of AIManager & map
- rework of 90% of Constructions sprites & Rocks sprites, with small tufts of grass at the bottom / visual improvment
- rework of dirt and sand paths, they now have round shapes in angles
- add more contrasted contour to street lamps (2 sprites reworked)
- A* algorithm reworked, less calculations and bug-free
- fix some conversations texts and replace name of "sawmill" with "circular saw" (en & fr)
- rework villagers actions generation system (too much problems & bugs possible with the previous system)
- rework undermine generation position (now static for less calculations and easier to find)
- add borja mask to sell by Clark
- change display current Frogold and Trust position, to make it visible even in shop menus
- add "put furniture" button on right click (more user friendly)
- fix book bg don't appear on some screens after a long time
- add "underground" info for abandonned mine (unclear text before)
- add probability for quests
- add contour to every mouse cursors
- add text related to mouse selection
- remove useless conditions in physics manager
- fix frequent exceptions in some cases
- remove useless synchronizations
- fix "10 quests done" achievement not working
- add "put in hand" right-click button (more user-friendly)
- fix text in mom's letter
- add sfx when doing some tasks
- force paths to avoid the most possible the water when generating the city
- reduce number of conditions each update
- many bug fixes
