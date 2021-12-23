 Skip to content

Kyma Maker's Island update for 23 December 2021

3.1.23 - Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 7934241

Patchnotes via Steam Community

3.1.23

Bug fixes, optimizations with rework of villagers actions and city generation. Next update will be a City Update with new generation and items!

  • rework of City Manager, with rework of generation system (introduction for the 3.2.X City Update)
  • add text next to the cursor for interactable & collectable objects under it
  • fix wiggling collisions when moving to top positions
  • add tooltip when mouse over a construction in the map menu, more clear to find constructions
  • rework of AIManager & map
  • rework of 90% of Constructions sprites & Rocks sprites, with small tufts of grass at the bottom / visual improvment
  • rework of dirt and sand paths, they now have round shapes in angles
  • add more contrasted contour to street lamps (2 sprites reworked)
  • A* algorithm reworked, less calculations and bug-free
  • fix some conversations texts and replace name of "sawmill" with "circular saw" (en & fr)
  • rework villagers actions generation system (too much problems & bugs possible with the previous system)
  • rework undermine generation position (now static for less calculations and easier to find)
  • add borja mask to sell by Clark
  • change display current Frogold and Trust position, to make it visible even in shop menus
  • add "put furniture" button on right click (more user friendly)
  • fix book bg don't appear on some screens after a long time
  • add "underground" info for abandonned mine (unclear text before)
  • add probability for quests
  • add contour to every mouse cursors
  • add text related to mouse selection
  • remove useless conditions in physics manager
  • fix frequent exceptions in some cases
  • remove useless synchronizations
  • fix "10 quests done" achievement not working
  • add "put in hand" right-click button (more user-friendly)
  • fix text in mom's letter
  • add sfx when doing some tasks
  • force paths to avoid the most possible the water when generating the city
  • reduce number of conditions each update
  • many bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Kyma Maker's Island Content Depot 1397301
