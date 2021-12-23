Patch v1.45

Wahoo!

Small update this time, but I've got some bug fixes to disperse and general info to share. I've been working hard since last time, but a lot of that work won't be visible just yet. As this game's 1 year anniversary looms ever closer, I'm looking towards bringing it out of Early Access! There's so much I still want to add, and so many wonderful suggestions from everyone that I could probably (but will not) keep working on this game for the rest of my life! I won't be able to get to everything, but I've got some fun new content planned for the game's full launch, and as of right now the idea is to do at least a few more content updates after that. No dates or concrete details to share just yet, but things are in motion!

For this update, the bulk of my work has been with preparing the game for localization. We're gonna have support for several different languages (no specifics to share just yet), which is something I'm very excited about! To get the game ready for this, I've had to go through every single piece of text in the game (the game isn't text-heavy, but there are a LOT of pieces of UI scattered around), put them all into a spreadsheet, and then make sure this text gets dynamically loaded via a unique ID. To help out the localization team, I've also had to add notes and context descriptions to many of these lines, which is a time consuming process! On top of that, I've had to implement support for changing languages (currently not available to players), which means supporting additional fonts with character sets for different alphabets. This has increased the game's memory usage a bit. It's nothing drastic, but it has gone up.

Since I've had to re-adjust every text field in the game, there may possibly be some instances of incorrect text showing up. I've tried my best to catch all of these that I could, but if you notice anything off, please file a bug report and let me know!

Game Adjustments:

The tutorial phrasing has been slightly updated in several places.

The game should now update in-game text in several locations depending on which buttons are actively mapped to different commands.

Dog core life extension values have been universally lowered. I've found that many players overfed their dogs on cores to the point that they would essentially never die. These new values are still enough to noticeably extend your dogs' lifespans, but the effects are now not quite as extreme. I'll continue to monitor this change going forward.

Bug Fixes:

Revisited how object dragging sensitivity scales based on the game's framerate. Before this framerate variations could result in some fairly massive differences in sensitivity, meaning dragging objects could feel very sluggish or much too fast. This update should unify these values and make object dragging smooth across all framerates. I'll be keeping an eye on this to make sure this doesn't introduce any new issues for anyone.

Fixed an issue where lower framerates could cause poop to spawn underneath the floor.

Fixed an issue where the storage option to bring out a dog core was disabled if you had 10 dogs in your pen. This button should now always show up when a stored core is selected.

Fixed a bug where a dog's body would display as a "High Quality Dog Core" after death.

Fixed a crash bug that could occur if the game attempted to compress a zero length byte array during dog import/export.

Claiming a goal that rewards you with an object unlock would previously display an incorrect text header if claimed after any other reward.

Fixed a bug where commanding your dog to sleep while it was playing dead would result in it sleeping with its eyes open.

Objects affected by the gravity machine no longer have the effects of the machine negated when bumping into a wall.

Thank you so much to everyone who's been playing and enjoying the game so far! I hope you all have a wonderful holiday season, and once I can share it I hope you enjoy the new content that's to come!

