Main Quests Update!

First of all, happy holidays everybody! We hope you’re having a great time! ːsteamhappyː

We have just updated the game with the main quest chains (v0.759). Once you reach a Friendly reputation with any faction, they will offer you an alliance with them. You will still be able to do all side quests with any faction, but you’ll get main quests only with the faction you chose for an ally, helping them achieve their goals.

In addition to that, you’ll be able to hire their units.



Join Baroness to help her stabilize the Deadwoods district

Join Necromancer by helping him with his dark magic projects

Join Peasants and assist them in their struggle for their rights in this harsh region

If the rebellion is successful, in addition to higher wages and lower taxes, they will also get approval to form a witch-burning council that you can join.

Make sure you ask them about their rebellion plans to start this silly side quest chain where you’ll be presented with facts about the captured witch and be able to decide if she’s a real witch or not. Then bear the consequences of your decision.



In some of those quests, you’ll:

Discover Baroness’s secrets and what caused the conflict between her and High Necromancer.

Learn a few things about the history of the Deadwoods. How it earned its name, and about Crimson Desolation.

Fight two new boss monsters.

The first main quest chains will start at the Ancient Temple arena. The second part will start either in Iron Town or Hollow Mountain. Depending on the faction you have chosen.

There will be more main quests coming as we add new arenas.

Changes:

Cleric

There were some issues with his behavior that we fixed. He’s also significantly buffed with a much stronger heal and a larger area of effect.

Healthy And Powerful - Quirk

This quirk was so OP that it became a meme on our Discord ːsteamfacepalmː

Now it’s significantly nerfed, so it increases main gladiators stat three times less than it used to. It’s still a pretty good quirk to have but no longer broken.

There are also many minor fixes and tweaks.

What is Next?

We hope you’ll enjoy the new content! New gladiator quirks are coming soon after this update. After that, we’ll be focusing on the endless game mode.

We’ll talk more about its design, so be sure to join us on Discord, tell us what you’d like to see in the game, or follow up the development more closely.

Thank you and happy holidays! ːsteamhappyː