BoomBox update for 23 December 2021

Version 2.4.1

Build 7934206 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added 5 new exclusive OST maps with 4 difficulty levels each (Ethereal, Luin of CeltchaR, Gaia - feat Nonon & Sithu Aye, Night Raid with a Dragon, Witch Of The Hollows)
  • Added 3 new exclusive environments (RunicForest, EnchantedForest, WinterXmas)
  • Added 2 new customizable skins for Pupa (FantasyWhiteDeer, RudolfPupa)
  • Added 2 new thematic hats for Pupa (FantasyWhiteDeer, ReindeerAntlersXmas)
  • Added 2 new unique drumsticks (AccFancyLeaf, Xmas)
  • Changed default audio configurations
  • Decreased the volume in the result screen for Good/Bad
  • Made result screen (Good/Bad) sound in Hit/Miss mixer group
  • Fixed bug with filters button
  • Fixed bug with search button
  • Fixed bug with some map difficulties not showing in the right order

