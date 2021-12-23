Version 2.4.1

- Added 5 new exclusive OST maps with 4 difficulty levels each (Ethereal, Luin of CeltchaR, Gaia - feat Nonon & Sithu Aye, Night Raid with a Dragon, Witch Of The Hollows)
- Added 3 new exclusive environments (RunicForest, EnchantedForest, WinterXmas)
- Added 2 new customizable skins for Pupa (FantasyWhiteDeer, RudolfPupa)
- Added 2 new thematic hats for Pupa (FantasyWhiteDeer, ReindeerAntlersXmas)
- Added 2 new unique drumsticks (AccFancyLeaf, Xmas)
- Changed default audio configurations
- Decreased the volume in the result screen for Good/Bad
- Made result screen (Good/Bad) sound in Hit/Miss mixer group
- Fixed bug with filters button
- Fixed bug with search button
- Fixed bug with some map difficulties not showing in the right order
Changed files in this update