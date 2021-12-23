Happy Holidays and 2.1 Update!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The 2.1 update is out of beta and now available on the main Steam branch of the game. It comes with additional minor tweaks, fixes, and a Christmas tree! Our team would like to thank everybody for the support and kind words ITR has received this past year. It's been an incredible journey so far and we can't wait to continue it with you in the new year! In case you missed it in the Beta, here are the patch notes:

ITR UPDATE 2.1.0 - “Presence Update!”



New Features

Index Finger Tracking.

Finally you can show those spawns what you think of them! Per finger collision is not yet implemented, but its next on the list along with finger animations while holding objects.

bHaptics support.

Vest, gloves and helmet attachments are supported for a more immersive feedback experience for those who have or plan to have the gear.

Body and hand IK changes.



Your hands can no longer be stretched indefinitely while holding objects. Arm length can be changed in the settings. It is done as a base for upcoming improvements to the hand interactions with objects on the level such as climbing, drawers etc.

Trigger changed to axis event.

This will allow to make different pull lengths on various gun triggers or truer to the original AUG trigger. (edited)



Balance and Changes

Time in the player base is now moving 1 to 1 with real time so no more rushing around to prepare for the mission.

Player mag holster arrangement has been changed to side by side instead of two-by-two.

Knife durability increased significantly.

Index Grip changed to be calculated based on finger curl, should help with the “stuck grip” issue.

Pistol two handed grip points changed so that double gripping is preferred over re-gripping it in the other hand. In other words you need to find the sweet spot to regrip, rather than to do a two handed grip like before.

Reduced the visual rust deposition on items so it doesn't appear rusty while in blue durability.

Jam chance is moved more from blue and yellow to red durability, this will require less maintenance overall. It's a bit different for every gun to give it more character.

Improved descriptions for missions 4 and 5.

Tweaked “Pervomay route” enemy spawns to be less random to make game start less problematic for new players.

Shop now sells 30 round mags for Kedr.

Item angle control slider now shows the full angle that is applied to item rotation instead of the difference with the default one.

Unlit cigarettes can be put in your mouth. Removed their collision while in mouth to prevent interference while aiming.

Bug Fixes

Removed mission abandon timer when aborting a mission from the shop computer.

Fixed enemies keeping track of player movement even when they have no sight instead of using only their last known location. They should no longer be able to instantly rotate to face the player after position change or pursue after line of sight was broken multiple times.

Fixed leaning over most tables.

Fixed all 9x39 ammo having a black AP marking tip.

Fixed ammo in Mosin poking through the bottom visually.

Fixed Audio volume settings reset on game load.

Fixed various collision issues with rocks, doors being passable etc.

Fixed Rifts respawning enemy right on game load.

Fixed 5th mission tips pointing to a shortcut if it is not yet enabled.

Fixed issue with the shop when you couldn't sell anything if you put down and picked up the same item multiple times.

Fixed multiple typos.

Beta Update 2.1.0 beta 2

-Fixed anomalies not having proper visual effects sometimes.

-Fixed pocket lamp being at 45 degree angle when holstered.

-Fixed removal of weapons on game end.

-Fixed Rifts respawning upon map transition.

-Additional bHaptics feedback events.

-Added a safety layer to avoid problems with trigger not working after the update connected to having custom bindings in SteamVR.