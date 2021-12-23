Hotfix 0,6.2

Northernfolk!

We have a special gift for you as the year ends - the last update of 2021! Faith plays a big role in Vikings’ lives and we wanted to make sure that there is a proper place for praying. Therefore we added a new building to the game - the Altar! Place it in your settlement, assign some villagers to pray, and watch your discontent people calm down.

We've also made some adjustments that should improve your experience with the game. If you're wondering about the details of this update, check out the full patch notes below.

Update 0.6.2 changelog:

[F] - feature ; [b] - bugfix; [CR] - community request; [Blc] - balance chan

[F] Added Altar building for discontent reduction

[F] Add color for players in MP games

[F] Add ability to cast skills using team banners

[F] Add kick to multiplayer lobby

[F] Add ability to bind buildings to control group

[B] Improvements for coast building placement

[B] Fix team matching in multiplayer games

[B] Fix issues with team outlines

[B] Fix issues with windmill visuals

[B] Fix for building warning not properly displayed

[B] Fix issues with bear in campaign 3

[B] Fix visibility of buildings in MP after load

[B] Fix for interactable objects getting blocked

[B] Improvements for building visibility

[B] Fix issues with selecting teams on double click

[B] Fix achievements not being unlocked in campaign

That's it for today, Northernfolk! May Odin bless you all!

Yours,

Paranoid Interactive & Hyperstrange