看谁先死 update for 23 December 2021

Interactive items

update for 23 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An interactive item function has been added, but the formal plot has not been written, and the art materials may also change.

In the last week, I has been worked until midnight. I may have to take a long break before next update.

Best regards

