New Update with new music and much more!

Hello Dancers,

You asked for it and we listened. Today we are dropping the third update of our early access release. We got tons of new songs with various styles to get you bumping and grooving.

Lots of new music

Feel the Energy - Katnip feat. Emmi

Head Under Water - Lvly feat. Coby Effect

In the Name of Love - Flux Vortex

Moon and Tide - Particle House

Mr. Boogle - Adam K & Trippy Gilmore

No Money On My Mind - Lvly feat. Dai

Party Bangers - Qeeo

Tropical Storm - Cacti (Cospe Remix)

You Get All of Me - Katnip feat. Astyn Turr

New Levels of Difficulty

Introducing two new difficulty levels for all the songs. Basic & Pro mode.

In Basic mode, choreographies keep the essence of the dance but are more repetitive so you can pick up on the moves better. Some of the moves are slowed down a bit.

Pro mode are the dances as created by the choreographer. It is the best way to experience the game. We hope that you build up enough stamina to play the songs in Pro mode.

Let us know what you think about this new update.

We welcome your feedback and bug reports. Please join our discord page.

https://discord.com/invite/pkg47uvGdp

Have fun and keep dancing