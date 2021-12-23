 Skip to content

Days Of Purgatory update for 23 December 2021

A2.04 - Dec 23rd 2021 - Content Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 7934021 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Content update:

  • Perk System Overhaul.

    Perks will now drop off from dying enemies, with a higher chance of dropping for the currently equipped weapons.

    Fire perk renamed to 'Holy Fire'.

    Perks are now organized by Ammo type, instead of weapon class.
  • NEW tutorial - The whole tutorial level has been reworked.
  • NEW Weapon Break stats windows - shows detailed weapon information.
  • NEW: ‘Demon chests’ have been added.

    ‘Demon chests’ will give a specified reward once all creatures spawned from the chests are defeated.
  • NEW: Player spawn locations on the first day will no longer be outside Shadwell.

    Players will only be able to leave Shadwell's starter room after the first morning..
  • NEW Rapid Fire Shotgun - Bulldog.
  • Max Character level reduced to 5. (resets at the start of each day)
  • Shotguns now load 2 shells at a time.
  • ALL shotguns have been update. (Pellet count, damage and spread)
  • Creatures will no longer reset when pushed off Nav mesh, causing warping.
  • Number of Teleportation Charges will now scale with player count.
  • Tutorial now requires specific actions before the player is able to proceed.
  • The Reaper in Shadwell has been given new spawn particles.
  • Flames created by players have been changed to blue to aid in differentiating from hostile flames.
  • Teleportation statutes will now require a 60 second wait to transfer between levels.
  • Activating the Teleportation statue will now spawn waves of creatures centered around the statue, NOT the players..
  • New Room added to Shadwell building to allow firing points in all directions.
  • Demon Difficulty increasing will now make the level darker. When Demons are recalled, the darkness will be repelled (When the beacon turns green).
  • Beacon Warning event(Orange Light) will no longer spawn a swarm of creatures, giving the players a chance to prepare for the Beacon Invasion event.
  • Ammo pile has been given a green flame to aid in locating them.
  • Teleportation statue has been given a yellow flame to aid in locating them.
  • Completing objectives listed in the Necronomicon will now mark them as completed, instead of being removed.
  • Shop item selection has been updated to better match the day's difficulty.
  • New locations added for Curse altars, Ruptures, and Energy Orbs.
  • New keybinds added to the settings menu.
  • Fire on creatures has been adjusted to follow the correct body parts.
  • Ammo can no longer be removed from the ammo belt. (Exploit fix)
  • Pending traveling text has been cleaned up.

Bug Fixes:

  • Major bug fix: Creatures spawning from Phantom events on later days were being multiplied incorrectly.
  • Tutorial weapon container could not be opened.
  • Tutorial doors will now play sounds when opened.
  • Fixed 'Alpha' label on the main menu.
  • Nav mesh clean up in the catacombs.
  • Fixed naming convention of all modified weapons.
  • Fixed Post Process volume in Shadwell that was causing a severe FPS drop in specific areas.
  • Particles spawned from the toxic perk will no longer spawn at the base of the creature.
  • Perk names have been fixed.
  • Orb Modules have been named more consistently.
  • Sargent - Shadwell location markers have been replaced, and their height adjusted to match terrain height.
  • Weapon Penetration counts have been adjusted to properly reflect talent penetration increases.
  • Ammo Pile would not fill up ammo past the base max amount(before considering Talent increase).
  • Clients would reload twice in specific circumstances. (was very difficult to isolate)
  • Clients were not getting full ammo after using a Soul Shard (Was working for host).
  • Players were keeping their starting melee weapon, even when getting a new character.
  • Shadwell Defensive Orbs were not saving their modules when returning to Shadwell.
  • Game over screen was still being presented when transitioning between levels without SoulStones available.
  • Perk notifications adjusted to reflect the new setup.
  • Collisions for objects in Shadwell starting room have been fixed.
  • Compass Icons sizes for specific objectives have been increased.

Changed files in this update

Days Of Purgatory Content Depot 684841
