A2.04 - Dec 23rd 2021 - Content Update!

Content update:
- Perk System Overhaul.
Perks will now drop off from dying enemies, with a higher chance of dropping for the currently equipped weapons.
Fire perk renamed to 'Holy Fire'.
Perks are now organized by Ammo type, instead of weapon class.
- NEW tutorial - The whole tutorial level has been reworked.
- NEW Weapon Break stats windows - shows detailed weapon information.
- NEW: ‘Demon chests’ have been added.
‘Demon chests’ will give a specified reward once all creatures spawned from the chests are defeated.
- NEW: Player spawn locations on the first day will no longer be outside Shadwell.
Players will only be able to leave Shadwell's starter room after the first morning..
- NEW Rapid Fire Shotgun - Bulldog.
- Max Character level reduced to 5. (resets at the start of each day)
- Shotguns now load 2 shells at a time.
- ALL shotguns have been update. (Pellet count, damage and spread)
- Creatures will no longer reset when pushed off Nav mesh, causing warping.
- Number of Teleportation Charges will now scale with player count.
- Tutorial now requires specific actions before the player is able to proceed.
- The Reaper in Shadwell has been given new spawn particles.
- Flames created by players have been changed to blue to aid in differentiating from hostile flames.
- Teleportation statutes will now require a 60 second wait to transfer between levels.
- Activating the Teleportation statue will now spawn waves of creatures centered around the statue, NOT the players..
- New Room added to Shadwell building to allow firing points in all directions.
- Demon Difficulty increasing will now make the level darker. When Demons are recalled, the darkness will be repelled (When the beacon turns green).
- Beacon Warning event(Orange Light) will no longer spawn a swarm of creatures, giving the players a chance to prepare for the Beacon Invasion event.
- Ammo pile has been given a green flame to aid in locating them.
- Teleportation statue has been given a yellow flame to aid in locating them.
- Completing objectives listed in the Necronomicon will now mark them as completed, instead of being removed.
- Shop item selection has been updated to better match the day's difficulty.
- New locations added for Curse altars, Ruptures, and Energy Orbs.
- New keybinds added to the settings menu.
- Fire on creatures has been adjusted to follow the correct body parts.
- Ammo can no longer be removed from the ammo belt. (Exploit fix)
- Pending traveling text has been cleaned up.
Bug Fixes:
- Major bug fix: Creatures spawning from Phantom events on later days were being multiplied incorrectly.
- Tutorial weapon container could not be opened.
- Tutorial doors will now play sounds when opened.
- Fixed 'Alpha' label on the main menu.
- Nav mesh clean up in the catacombs.
- Fixed naming convention of all modified weapons.
- Fixed Post Process volume in Shadwell that was causing a severe FPS drop in specific areas.
- Particles spawned from the toxic perk will no longer spawn at the base of the creature.
- Perk names have been fixed.
- Orb Modules have been named more consistently.
- Sargent - Shadwell location markers have been replaced, and their height adjusted to match terrain height.
- Weapon Penetration counts have been adjusted to properly reflect talent penetration increases.
- Ammo Pile would not fill up ammo past the base max amount(before considering Talent increase).
- Clients would reload twice in specific circumstances. (was very difficult to isolate)
- Clients were not getting full ammo after using a Soul Shard (Was working for host).
- Players were keeping their starting melee weapon, even when getting a new character.
- Shadwell Defensive Orbs were not saving their modules when returning to Shadwell.
- Game over screen was still being presented when transitioning between levels without SoulStones available.
- Perk notifications adjusted to reflect the new setup.
- Collisions for objects in Shadwell starting room have been fixed.
- Compass Icons sizes for specific objectives have been increased.
