 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Line Simulator update for 23 December 2021

The achievements are coming to the line!

Share · View all patches · Build 7933952 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You asked and we listened. Line Simulator now has achievements!

In this major update we have fixed small bugs that the community has reported to us and we have also added a feature that many were waiting for. More than twenty funny and crazy achievements for you to enjoy queuing in every way!

You’ll be surprised how many things you can do while waiting to buy bread ːsteammockingː

Here are the different fixes and changes in this update, and don’t forget that during this winter sales Line Simulator is 50% off!

Line Simulator Version 2.0.3 Changes

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed a bug at the airport that caused some people to walk on the site.
  • Now there is an arc in the battle.
  • The teleport points have been modified to make it easier to detect if you have entered, also now they are all the same size.
  • The teleport points are always visible.
  • Fixed the color of the messages in the cell phone and the bug.
  • The alarm of the cell phone is deactivated when you grab it.
  • Different settings and visual improvements in level 1.
  • The pocket with the suitcase in the airport has been moved to a more accessible place.

CHANGES/ADDITIONS

  • Achievements have been added.

Changed files in this update

Line SImulator Content Depot 1260561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.