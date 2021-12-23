The achievements are coming to the line!

You asked and we listened. Line Simulator now has achievements!

In this major update we have fixed small bugs that the community has reported to us and we have also added a feature that many were waiting for. More than twenty funny and crazy achievements for you to enjoy queuing in every way!

You’ll be surprised how many things you can do while waiting to buy bread ːsteammockingː

Here are the different fixes and changes in this update, and don’t forget that during this winter sales Line Simulator is 50% off!

Line Simulator Version 2.0.3 Changes

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug at the airport that caused some people to walk on the site.

Now there is an arc in the battle.

The teleport points have been modified to make it easier to detect if you have entered, also now they are all the same size.

The teleport points are always visible.

Fixed the color of the messages in the cell phone and the bug.

The alarm of the cell phone is deactivated when you grab it.

Different settings and visual improvements in level 1.

The pocket with the suitcase in the airport has been moved to a more accessible place.

CHANGES/ADDITIONS