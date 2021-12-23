Update 47: Captain's Chair, AI and turret improvements and bugfixes!

This update adds a brand-new Captain's Chair to the middle of the capital ship bridge. Only usable by that ship's captain, it offers a quick overview over the battle, allows direct firing of advanced weapons like torpedoes, can be used to relay information to the ships helm and turret stations, which are displayed to human operators and instantly followed by robots manning the stations, so make sure you assign a B1 robot to a station if you want your commands to be followed!

The Captain's Chair also includes a new navigation system, showing an overview over the battle, and allowing the captain to assign a waypoint the human or robot at the ship's helm will try to fly to!

To accommodate the new waypoint system, the AI flying behavior when controlling a capital ship got improved, and homing missiles received a buff to their damage to be more useful! Another common issue was the accuracy of the laser turrets when firing manually, I improved their accuracy greatly, using them should feel a lot better now!

If you have any questions or issues, please let me know below or on the game's discord, where you can also find other players to play with!

Full changelog: