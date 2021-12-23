Update 47: Captain's Chair, AI and turret improvements and bugfixes!

This update adds a brand-new Captain's Chair to the middle of the capital ship bridge. Only usable by that ship's captain, it offers a quick overview over the battle, allows direct firing of advanced weapons like torpedoes, can be used to relay information to the ships helm and turret stations, which are displayed to human operators and instantly followed by robots manning the stations, so make sure you assign a B1 robot to a station if you want your commands to be followed!
The Captain's Chair also includes a new navigation system, showing an overview over the battle, and allowing the captain to assign a waypoint the human or robot at the ship's helm will try to fly to!
To accommodate the new waypoint system, the AI flying behavior when controlling a capital ship got improved, and homing missiles received a buff to their damage to be more useful! Another common issue was the accuracy of the laser turrets when firing manually, I improved their accuracy greatly, using them should feel a lot better now!
If you have any questions or issues, please let me know below or on the game's discord, where you can also find other players to play with!
Full changelog:
- added new Captain's Chair to the capital ship bridge
- Captains can assign an enemy capital ship section to focus, this info gets transmitted to both AI and player turret operators, and smaller fighters
- Captains can also fire advanced weapons like torpedoes from the Captain's Chair
- Captains can also see information about their ship, and the enemy ship (if available) and have a small map they can give orders on
- increased captains chair map size
- increased "focus section" part of the captains chair UI
- added frigate to "focus section" part of the captains chair UI
- added ship orientation (relative to the enemy capital ship) command to the captains chair
- improved AI general ship driving skills (better navigation/path finding, now rotates the ship forward instead of awkwardly drifting to the target)
- added new "navigation system" tab to the Captain's Chair, opens a map of the space surrounding the capital ship and allows the captain to place a waypoint
- added new capital ship navigation waypoints, shown on the Captain's Chair navigation system and to players flying the capital ship, AI also follows them
- fixed captains chair UI persisting into the next round if it was opened at the end of a round
- added enemy shield info to the Captain's Chair UI (if available)
- Captain's Chair target frigate option now only shows when the enemy team has a frigate
- added keybinding info to the nav system
- can now zoom/move the nav system camera
- fixed orders showing on the nav system screen
- drastically increased turret accuracy when manual shooting
- Captain's Chair order now has a seperate cooldown (15s) to the class ability (since classes other than Officer can be Captain)
- new chair order cooldown is now displayed at the Captain's Chair UI
- potential fix for homing missile lock-on not being removed correctly
- increased homing missile damage from 10 to 20
- increased homing missile damage multiplier against AI interceptors from 1x to 3x (2 homing missiles now should destroy an AI interceptor)
- fixed nav system waypoints not appearing for clients
Changed files in this update