Walkabout Mini Golf update for 23 December 2021

v2.91 Release Notes - GUEST PASS Update

Build 7933867

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • GUEST PASS - This is a brand new feature that will let people who haven't unlocked a course (either through gameplay, or purchasing a DLC) play as long as one person in a private room owns the course. However people in Guest Pass mode can't collect lost balls or complete foxhunts.
  • Fixed ball falling through the floor of ramp on Shangri-La Hard #9 - This fix might affect physics slightly.
  • Fixed issue where the join game dialogue doesn't always pop up when someone joins mid-match.

