Chapter 3 OUT NOW!

Chapter 3

The time has come! We have finally reached the point of sharing the third chapter of Psych with you. We have a lot of new content to show! First, let's start with the locations of the action. The third chapter now takes place in three locations. The park you've already met, Alex's flat where you travel back in time and finally the underground where a creepy surprise awaits you. Not only are the locations new, but also many game mechanics. While you had to fight with your own sanity in the park, there are other things to do in the course of the third chapter. New puzzles require a bit of skill and brains to solve. Here we have taken special care to bring in as much variation as possible. The puzzles now consist of divided, smaller puzzles that always require a different approach in order to progress. Sometimes you have to be quick to solve a puzzle, but sometimes you need to be calm. At the same time, the horror factor has been increased significantly with numerous new sounds, new atmosphere and an unknown, threatening presence as we desperately search for Sam. We want to offer you a lot of variety for a high level of fun, where no step is the same as the next. At the same time, we learn more and more through the many clues what is going on in Psych and what is going on with Alex.

Here you can get some insights into the third chapter:













We sincerely hope that you will enjoy the third chapter. We will continue to release improvements and new content that will make the gameplay of Psych even better. Feel free to give us feedback on the new chapter in the Steam discussions, on Twitter or via email, or if you have any suggestions on what we can do better!

Thank you so much for being so understanding about the delay of the update. It shows us what a wonderful community Psych has behind it!

What happens next?

After a little time off with our families (which we hope you'll have too), we'll get straight back to analysing your feedback. Based on this, we will make changes that will make Psych even better. If any bugs are found, which we hope to have ironed out ourselves, we will fix them as soon as possible.

The third update will have the version name 0.3. We are aiming for more content and improvements in a 0.3.5 update. After we and especially you, our community, are satisfied with the update, we will go directly to chapter 4. It will take a longer time to create the new chapter as well, but with the experience we have gained so far, things are getting better and better!

We are very much looking forward to your feedback!

Enjoy the time and have a nice holiday,

Dan and Andreas