Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder update for 23 December 2021

0.16.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 7933808 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some level 2 and above mutation upgrades (notably, Mana Regeneration) not being applied to resurrected units
  • Fixed units sometimes getting stuck in a hidden state when they are being tossed as the fight ends
  • Fixed enemy units (in Christmas Brawl PvP) resurrecting alongside the player's team to continue the fight when they have enough mana for the Resurrection skill

