- Fixed some level 2 and above mutation upgrades (notably, Mana Regeneration) not being applied to resurrected units
- Fixed units sometimes getting stuck in a hidden state when they are being tossed as the fight ends
- Fixed enemy units (in Christmas Brawl PvP) resurrecting alongside the player's team to continue the fight when they have enough mana for the Resurrection skill
Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder update for 23 December 2021
0.16.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Despot's Game Content Depot 1227281
- Loading history…
Despot's Game Content: MacOS Depot 1227282
- Loading history…
Despot's Game Content: Linux Depot 1227283
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update