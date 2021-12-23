Paint me like one of your french girls - Update

Bugfixes
fix - Novocherkuta goods not accepting delivery fixed
fix - Radiator condition should no longer go below zero
fix - Some rocks spawning in the wrong place when loaded game fixed
fix - Mouse sensitivity should no longer reset when rotating an item
fix - Forklift should be less jumpy
fix - Poloska 621 engine shield and rear shelf not fitting correctly fixed
fix - The red and blue Poloska 621 car parts should be interchangeable now (parts bugged out when loading game fixed)
New
added - Spray paint and vehicle painting
added - inverse Y/X mouse rotation (set mouse look sensitivity to negative)
added - ultra/super wide resolution 3440x1440 21/9 , 5760x1080 16/3 (48/9) (I can't test it report it if it doesn't work right)
added - Forklift to Eastport
added - Sleeping now increases Thirst, Hunger and Bladder be careful not to die of thirst while sleeping
added - Reworked and added more tutorial to the Tutorial menu
Changed
changed - Some of the dialogs changed to give more information for new players
