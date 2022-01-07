 Skip to content

Nightmare: The Lunatic update for 7 January 2022

Nightmare: The Lunatic is Now Available on Steam!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello. This is Maetdol Games.

Nightmare: The Lunatic is now available here on Steam in Early Access.

We will work hard to develop it by receiving your feedback.

You can contact us through the Steam community and via email.

Email: maetdolgames@gmail.com

Please give us a lot of feedback!

Information to be updated in the future.

  • Early Access
  • Stage 3
  • Bow Renewal
  • Trace of Nightmare Renewal
  • Sets of Totems
  • Additional Contents
  • More Totems
  • More Weapons
  • Official Release
  • Stage 4
  • Stage 5
  • Story content

Thank you.

