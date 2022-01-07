Nightmare: The Lunatic is Now Available on Steam!

Hello. This is Maetdol Games.
Nightmare: The Lunatic is now available here on Steam in Early Access.
We will work hard to develop it by receiving your feedback.
You can contact us through the Steam community and via email.
Email: maetdolgames@gmail.com
Please give us a lot of feedback!
Information to be updated in the future.
- Early Access
- Stage 3
- Bow Renewal
- Trace of Nightmare Renewal
- Sets of Totems
- Additional Contents
- More Totems
- More Weapons
- Official Release
- Stage 4
- Stage 5
- Story content
Thank you.