Nightmare: The Lunatic is Now Available on Steam!

Hello. This is Maetdol Games.

Nightmare: The Lunatic is now available here on Steam in Early Access.

We will work hard to develop it by receiving your feedback.

You can contact us through the Steam community and via email.

Email: maetdolgames@gmail.com

Please give us a lot of feedback!

Information to be updated in the future.

Early Access

Stage 3

Bow Renewal

Trace of Nightmare Renewal

Sets of Totems

Additional Contents

More Totems

More Weapons

Official Release

Stage 4

Stage 5

Story content

Thank you.