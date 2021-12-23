Update 0.5.51

Changes
- The light came to Zalesie. At least for villagers not afraid of electricity.
- Christmas are here to stay. It's a good idea to visit priest Matthew every December.
- Kasimir has lost more of the sentinemts. This time regarding old stuff lying around the farm. You can finally remove all of it.
- The tools of Zalesie lost their legendary indestructibility. They get damaged when being used. Luckily some of the villagers know how to repair them.
- Distilerries no longer switch to cider production when they run out of mash.
- Someone greased the doorframes of Kasimir's barn, that's why you couldn't paint it. The grease was removed and so the barn may become perfectly beautiful now.
- You can see unknown recipes in your kitchen (but you can't use them untill you learn them from the villagers while completing their errands)
- Kasimir has sorted the kitchen recipes alphabetically.
- Helen figured out two new tasks for Kasimir.
- She's the only one possessing a recipe for mead beverage. She also sells and buys (almost) all booze types and mashes.
- Immobile cart connected to a tractor no longer scares all the animals around. They may eat and sleep around it now.
- Animals forgot how to escape from tightly closed pens built by Kasimir.
- For those of you who like to have lots of active lamps lying around we added a new visual setting 'Lamp shadows'. If your game lags try changing it. Dynamic shadows are evil.
- Items taken from bunkers no longer become invisible when taken far from the bunkers they came from.
- Another batch of bugs making saving the game impossible was eliminated thanks to our players.
- Invisible trunks staying after cut trees and removed roots are even more removed now.
- Black circles on the snow coming from the invisible trees were covered with snow thoroughly.
Known issues
- Yes, the horses still walk in the air... If you know how to reliably make them act like this, please let us know!
- If your savegame doesn't load send it to us via support mail
Changed files in this update