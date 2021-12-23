 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Farmer's Life update for 23 December 2021

Update 0.5.51

Share · View all patches · Build 7933683 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • The light came to Zalesie. At least for villagers not afraid of electricity.
  • Christmas are here to stay. It's a good idea to visit priest Matthew every December.
  • Kasimir has lost more of the sentinemts. This time regarding old stuff lying around the farm. You can finally remove all of it.
  • The tools of Zalesie lost their legendary indestructibility. They get damaged when being used. Luckily some of the villagers know how to repair them.
  • Distilerries no longer switch to cider production when they run out of mash.
  • Someone greased the doorframes of Kasimir's barn, that's why you couldn't paint it. The grease was removed and so the barn may become perfectly beautiful now.
  • You can see unknown recipes in your kitchen (but you can't use them untill you learn them from the villagers while completing their errands)
  • Kasimir has sorted the kitchen recipes alphabetically.
  • Helen figured out two new tasks for Kasimir.
  • She's the only one possessing a recipe for mead beverage. She also sells and buys (almost) all booze types and mashes.
  • Immobile cart connected to a tractor no longer scares all the animals around. They may eat and sleep around it now.
  • Animals forgot how to escape from tightly closed pens built by Kasimir.
  • For those of you who like to have lots of active lamps lying around we added a new visual setting 'Lamp shadows'. If your game lags try changing it. Dynamic shadows are evil.
  • Items taken from bunkers no longer become invisible when taken far from the bunkers they came from.
  • Another batch of bugs making saving the game impossible was eliminated thanks to our players.
  • Invisible trunks staying after cut trees and removed roots are even more removed now.
  • Black circles on the snow coming from the invisible trees were covered with snow thoroughly.
Known issues
  • Yes, the horses still walk in the air... If you know how to reliably make them act like this, please let us know!
  • If your savegame doesn't load send it to us via support mail

Changed files in this update

Farmer's Life Content Depot 1137751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.