Content Update

Update Version 2021.4.12.21e
NEW:
- If a server is found when searching the server list, a sound is now played.
- When you have a lobby open, a sound is now played as soon as a player joins the lobby.
- When connecting to a server, it is now checked whether the version of the client is the same as that of the server. In addition, the server list shows if the version is different.
- A region selection has been added. When the game starts, it now checks whether a region has already been selected. If not, a window appears in which you can select your region.
- The region in which the server was created is now also displayed in the server list. The display of the region is located directly next to the display of the current slots.
- A description was added to the ability Shower Of Arrows.
- On some maps the quality of the light calculation was increased.
- The Enter key is now the shortcut to set the focus on the in-game text chat.
- The map "Twisted Paths" was added as a new map. It is now the third map in the game. As a result, "The Summer Forest" slips to fourth place.
This should once again flatten the difficulty curve.
"Twisted Paths"
Balance:
- The 3 upgrade of the Arcane Tower has been weakened. It now only gives 8% attack speed and no longer 10%.
- The difficulty on the map "Mist" (currently level 1) has been reduced.
- The difficulty on the map "The Wall" (currently level 2) has been reduced.
Changes:
- The map "The Summer Forest" has been slightly adapted visually. The black borders were exchanged for the wooden walls. This should now also make it feel like a game board.
- The speed of the slider in the tower menu has been adjusted.
- The indicators for the paths are now given a unique colour for each path. This makes it easier to follow the path.
- The button to reset the upgrades is now in the single player map selection.
- The button for the update log now redirects to the Reforged Tower Defense - NEWS-HUB.
- The upgrade menu now opens automatically as soon as the player reaches level 1.
- Added a tooltip for the community button.
- Added a tooltip for the News-Hub button.
- A sound is now heard when hovering over the map selection.
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where the calculation of the first target was calculated incorrectly. The error occurred with units that spawn their own units.
- Fixed a bug where you did not get the full score if you increased the maximum life by upgrading and therefore did not have all the lives at the end.
- Fixed a bug in the inventory where items were stacking on the second slot. This made it look like you only had 2 items
- Fixed a bug where the target priority was set to nearest if no other setting had been made via the tower menu.
