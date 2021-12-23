 Skip to content

Golden Light update for 23 December 2021

12.23.2021 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 7933622

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Uhhh, hello...

There's a hotfix you can download right now on the main branch of the game that fixes some save slots shenanigans. Everything should work stable now :) Thanks for your attention!

