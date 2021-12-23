 Skip to content

Mon Bazou update for 23 December 2021

Update 0.228 changelogs

Build 7933609 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

KINDA IMPORTANT

  • You can now make your own Maple Syrup can
  • Maple syrup stuff are now sold at the Federation
  • Primitive steering wheel support

BUGS

  • Small Cruiser (Boat) was misplaced, after you load your save the boat will be at his original location
  • Hard/impossible to retrieve under the water
  • Could start the wood splitter even if it was empty of fuel
  • You can now get your stuff back if stuck in Water Barrel/Couch/Behind fridge
  • Bug with the tubing roll
  • Bug with colliders in the OlTruck (especially in the bed)
  • The racing arrow will no longer stay on the screen if you do not finish the race
  • Small items were hard to pickup in the trunk of the Konig
  • Green circle to build the garage would show up even if enough wood was placed
  • In the creeper if holding a bolt with the spanner it could fall through the ground

COOL, I GUESS

  • Weed seeds have 50% to respawn once a week
  • French slur key-bind added
  • Cannabis plant are now taller
  • Brakes are less touchy on the buggy
  • Towing service now open the same hours as the Kali-Gas
  • OlTruck could got stuck between post at the Brother House (Firewoods post)
  • You can now shift the OlTruck by click on the shifter
  • You no longer revive with the a joint still in hand
  • You could bet against Michael even tho he was gone (And loose 50$)
  • Possible to hotboxed the Konig & OlTruck
  • Transmission will say "P" first time with the manual transmission
  • The dirt trail could be misplaced from the buggy loaded from a save
  • Blue boxes for bolts & a radio added in the garage
  • ATV in the back of the trailer works better
  • Sound to the garage door
  • You can now paint the rims on the OlTruck and Le Missile

