Update 0.228 changelogs

KINDA IMPORTANT
- You can now make your own Maple Syrup can
- Maple syrup stuff are now sold at the Federation
- Primitive steering wheel support
BUGS
- Small Cruiser (Boat) was misplaced, after you load your save the boat will be at his original location
- Hard/impossible to retrieve under the water
- Could start the wood splitter even if it was empty of fuel
- You can now get your stuff back if stuck in Water Barrel/Couch/Behind fridge
- Bug with the tubing roll
- Bug with colliders in the OlTruck (especially in the bed)
- The racing arrow will no longer stay on the screen if you do not finish the race
- Small items were hard to pickup in the trunk of the Konig
- Green circle to build the garage would show up even if enough wood was placed
- In the creeper if holding a bolt with the spanner it could fall through the ground
COOL, I GUESS
- Weed seeds have 50% to respawn once a week
- French slur key-bind added
- Cannabis plant are now taller
- Brakes are less touchy on the buggy
- Towing service now open the same hours as the Kali-Gas
- OlTruck could got stuck between post at the Brother House (Firewoods post)
- You can now shift the OlTruck by click on the shifter
- You no longer revive with the a joint still in hand
- You could bet against Michael even tho he was gone (And loose 50$)
- Possible to hotboxed the Konig & OlTruck
- Transmission will say "P" first time with the manual transmission
- The dirt trail could be misplaced from the buggy loaded from a save
- Blue boxes for bolts & a radio added in the garage
- ATV in the back of the trailer works better
- Sound to the garage door
- You can now paint the rims on the OlTruck and Le Missile
