Share · View all patches · Build 7933598 · Last edited 23 December 2021 – 16:13:17 UTC by Wendy

There is now a tip toggle to be able to turn off in game tips.

the warning screens can be skipped by pressing the polarity switch button.

the solider now has a better look super weapon projectile

-fixed the solider and alien having missing colliders for some types of projectiles

-fixed graphical issue with door switch.