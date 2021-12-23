Alpha 0.5.1 is already available!

Hello dear players!

We have released the Alpha 0.5.1 update, in which we added saving the game (the last wave passed is saved automatically), which makes it possible to replay it again if you lose. You can also exit the game at any time and continue the game later, with the last wave passed.

Fixes and new mechanics included in this version:

Added game saving (you can continue the game with the last wave passed after death or from the main menu)

Fixed an important bug when building walls or structures above 3 blocks in height (self-destruction of all blocks above the level of 4 blocks, when destroying any or selling it)

Fixed a bug with the purchase of skills (points were spent, but skills were not bought)

Changed the firing point of grenades at the grenade launcher

Fixed a bug with the color display of price tags in the weapons store

Fixed the bug of taking damage when jumping

Fixed a problem with the damage of a grenade launcher and a crossbow

Added recoil when fired from sniper rifles

Fixed the bug of an open store at the death of a character (it did not open anymore)

Added a display of the amount of money with a real-time change in stores

Improved the bugs of the game statistics

Fixed bugs with large cars

Fixed problems with gun sights

Increased blood particles

Optimized scenes, got a small performance boost by reducing the number of triangles.

Thank you for being with us and we wish you a pleasant game!