Waves of Steel v0.40 release notes

This release adds two new missions. Excitingly, we are now over halfway done with the main campaign! The end's not in sight yet, but this is major progress.

This mission adds a new cosmetic option to your ship: flag and light strands! These let you string cables between any two parts of your ship, and then place decorations on the cables.

This build replaces the library that Waves of Steel uses to communicate with Steam. ALL MOD MAKERS WILL NEED TO RE-UPLOAD THEIR MODS, AND ALL MOD USERS WILL NEED TO RE-DOWNLOAD THEIR MODS AFTERWARDS.

The reason for this is because the game now expects the mod to include a "metadata.json" file with the mod. The game will automatically generate this file when the mod is uploaded. Existing mods that lack this file WILL NOT LOAD.

The benefit is that now mods should work even if Steam is in offline mode or is otherwise inaccessible, and the mods menu should load faster. I apologize for the inconvenience.

Other changes:

The UI for setting up freeplay has been reworked. It should be much easier to set up a map now. There's a button to randomize the map settings.

Mission loading times should be significantly improved. Memory use has been dramatically reduced.

Several new achievements have been added

New special: Repulsor Field

Fix the weapon configuration UI not working if the player has more than 8 types of weapons installed.

The weapon config UI now describes the different target types in the tooltip

The part preview display is a bit nicer

Fix several bugs with the Apotamkin boss

Submarines are slightly deeper. Players should no longer be able to destroy them just by using a ramming module while sailing above them.

Fix submarines in "Poking the Tiger" not firing at the player, and "no submarines detected" text being shown in that mission

Hopefully fix a bug causing dead ships to be launched in improbable directions

When selecting targets, the game now prefers to target enemies, even if allies are closer

The foghorn's range has been increased to 5000m

The player's ship no longer fires at its escorts during some cutscenes

Flamethrowers no longer autofire at submarines

Fix the "Heat Ray" weapon not being usable by player ships

The Plasma Lance has been moved to the new "Energy" weapon category

Improved load times after loading a new save

Hopefully fixed a bug causing the "Start Next Mission" menu option to start the wrong mission

Added extra logging and diagnostic information when uploading mods to Steam Workshop

Fix a bug causing aircraft to not visibly fire projectiles

Fix bug causing aircraft to keep firing after they had overflown their targets

Fix the blue buttons in the designer drawing on top of the crosshairs

Fix building colliders being flipped

Numerous dev-only parts are no longer shown if the "Unlock All Techs" assist is used. These parts were not functional on ships to begin with (e.g. aircraft weapons)

Better explosions in mission "Eitri's Forge"

The mass of the Hedgehog has been doubled from 8 to 16 tons

Drone submarines now ping the player like regular subs do; fixes "no subs detected" text in the firing range

The Halloween mission now requires your ship to have ASW capability

It now takes more damage before the ship starts looking dirty

Fix a bug causing the Ram specials to move the ship in the wrong direction

Fix a bug causing depth charges / Hedgehogs to fail to lead their targets

Reduce intensity of the disco laser visuals

Have fun, and thank you for playing Waves of Steel!