New Skins + New Vehicle!

Let's start with the New Vehicle shall we?🏎️

**

The Painkiller**

The Painkiller model is a Stryker/Operator hybrid class built not only to be able to deal damage but to also support the team with its several different deployable weapons such as mines, turrets, and shields. Its base weapon is a chargeable energy blast.

The weapons:

Chameleon - Become invisible for a certain amount of time. Moving while invisible decreases invisibility time. Firing weapons removes effect.

Blockade - Deploy a shield that blocks any enemies and incoming attacks for a certain amount of seconds

AT30 - Deploys a turret in selected area that will deal damage to any enemies that enter its range.

LM1k - Deploy a landmine that deals damage to any vehicle that comes into its range. It has a maximum amount of mines that can be placed, placing more will destroy previous mines.

And now the skin! ✨

**

Vech**

This is man's ultimate racing machine. Well, at least it's the most vibrant. With its sharp design and bright colors, you'll be sure to make an entrance in this model.

Follow us on our Socials:

DISCORD

TWITTER

REDDIT

INSTAGRAM

FACEBOOK

YOUTUBE

TIKTOK

TWITCH