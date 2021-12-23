 Skip to content

Empyrion - Galactic Survival update for 23 December 2021

v1.7.1.1 Patch

v1.7.1.1 Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Galactic Survivalists!

In addition to yesterdays patch we have been working on some more changes & fixes here is the changelog for v1.7.1.1. Have fun & also have a Merry Christmas & a Happy New Year!

Changes:
  • Ship 3rd person view rotation camera reverted to a smooth rotation
  • Update: Added new model for player backpack

Fixes:
  • Fixed: ToTP Mission: Inscription plates were not mentioned in the SKIP dialogue with the Talon Chief.
  • Fixed: ToTP Cryo Prisoner dialogue did not trigger self destruction when not entering room (Prisoner now deeper in the room)
  • Fixed: No ore trader in Firebase (Tutorial; Now has one MA Corp in the Hangar in front of the crates)
  • Fixed: Ancient Revelation markers in Ilmarinen were broken
  • Fixed: Uncertain Outcome: made sure all large containers and alien containers are lootable without risking reputation drop (asteroid is actually polaris 'mining' property due to the rich elements of pentaxid and erestrum = not all things are lootable is intentional!)
  • Fixed: S4N-TA Station settings

