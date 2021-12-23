v1.7.1.1 Patch

Hi Galactic Survivalists!
In addition to yesterdays patch we have been working on some more changes & fixes here is the changelog for v1.7.1.1. Have fun & also have a Merry Christmas & a Happy New Year!
Changes:
- Ship 3rd person view rotation camera reverted to a smooth rotation
- Update: Added new model for player backpack
Fixes:
- Fixed: ToTP Mission: Inscription plates were not mentioned in the SKIP dialogue with the Talon Chief.
- Fixed: ToTP Cryo Prisoner dialogue did not trigger self destruction when not entering room (Prisoner now deeper in the room)
- Fixed: No ore trader in Firebase (Tutorial; Now has one MA Corp in the Hangar in front of the crates)
- Fixed: Ancient Revelation markers in Ilmarinen were broken
- Fixed: Uncertain Outcome: made sure all large containers and alien containers are lootable without risking reputation drop (asteroid is actually polaris 'mining' property due to the rich elements of pentaxid and erestrum = not all things are lootable is intentional!)
- Fixed: S4N-TA Station settings
