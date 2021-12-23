Launch Patch - Fixes And Changes #3

Hello hunters!

We have another update for you and just in time for the holidays! This patch includes some quality of life changes, reworked animal paralyzation, improvements to the inventory (you can now lock it in place!) and much more!

Changes

Added left handed support for .303 rifle. The weapon is now mirrored when grabbed with the left hand, just like the bow. Scope rail is slightly over the chamber but doesn’t affect loading the weapon.

Increased distance when hand will ungrab from .303s bolt

Added book stands on shelves

Reworked spine hits and animal paralyzation. Animals will now fall over with spine hits, get paralyzed and will stare at the player when getting close. They will slowly bleed out so additional shots are required.*

Added “Game paused” text and game logo to the in-game menu.

Droppings are now an additional track and won’t replace footprint

Reduced snap turn delay

Reduced .303s stabilization when holding breath without a scope

Changed droppings times slightly. They go faster from fresh to aged. This means that fresh droppings now indicate that animals are more likely still close.

Increased track duration

Moved shooting range targets closer and lower when inspecting them

Added some hints to loading screens

Added lock feature to the inventory. By pressing the lock button, it will lock the inventory in place and it won’t turn with your head

Inventory will now turn smoothly when it’s rotation is updated when looking down

Fixes

Fixed and issue where animals could return to the same spot after fleeing

Fixed and issue where backup button could create an empty save instead of copying the actual save

Fixed the harvest screens slider

Fixed an issue where you could harvest tutorial animal too early, skipping harvest screen tutorial completely

Fixed an issue where run toggle didn’t change to other joystick when movement hand was changed from the menu

Fixed an issue where inventory would turn random degrees instead of the set amount

Fixed a crash when quitting game from the in-game menu or main menu

Fixed a crash when changing stance with joystick while hanging from a ladder

*Male red deer can sometimes have issues with the new spine hit. We are reworking the animations and the model a bit and this issue will be fixed when they are released.

Happy hunting and Happy Holidays!