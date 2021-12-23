2021/12/23 Update

-Added new minigames for 15 characters (Ada, Lonely Adventurer, Cleopatra, Clown, Dancer, General, Goth, Harpy, Mummy, Ninja, Pirate, Police, Crow, Santa, Storm)
-Added "skip minigames" button on start screen, if you tick it, those minigames that were completed will not load.
-Added some more SFX and Music to random characters.
-Optimized textures for better performance.
-Remade Widow character.
-New H-scenes: Pirate, Santa, Mermaid, Harpy, Cleopatra, Widow.
New element next update! :)
Changed files in this update