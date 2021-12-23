 Skip to content

MagicShop3D update for 23 December 2021

2021/12/23 Update

Last edited by Wendy

-Added new minigames for 15 characters (Ada, Lonely Adventurer, Cleopatra, Clown, Dancer, General, Goth, Harpy, Mummy, Ninja, Pirate, Police, Crow, Santa, Storm)

-Added "skip minigames" button on start screen, if you tick it, those minigames that were completed will not load.

-Added some more SFX and Music to random characters.

-Optimized textures for better performance.

-Remade Widow character.

-New H-scenes: Pirate, Santa, Mermaid, Harpy, Cleopatra, Widow.

New element next update! :)

