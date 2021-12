Share · View all patches · Build 7933360 · Last edited 23 December 2021 – 15:19:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

Yesterday I fixed some bugs and made some small improvements to the game.

Today's update includes a fix for a few new known bugs and a small cosmetic change that the fisherman's eyes change when he sees you or not.

This will be the last update for the next few days, as I will be taking a few days off over Christmas.

See you soon in the house of the fisherman!