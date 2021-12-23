 Skip to content

Naval Action update for 23 December 2021

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Dear Naval Action Community!

We wish to all of you health, wealth and happiness at sea and in real life!

The 2021 Holiday Event
  • The Event will last from daily maintenance on December 24th until daily maintenance on January 10th
  • Brand new Holiday chest is added to the Admiralty shop in exchange of some Contraband goods and Broad Pennants
  • Each chest drops two items from the list of unique and rare mods and rare guns.
  • To obtain Contraband goods players have to loot NPC traders
  • To obtain Broad Pennants players have to loot NPC ships from 5th to 1st rank

