Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Dear Naval Action Community!
We wish to all of you health, wealth and happiness at sea and in real life!
The 2021 Holiday Event
- The Event will last from daily maintenance on December 24th until daily maintenance on January 10th
- Brand new Holiday chest is added to the Admiralty shop in exchange of some Contraband goods and Broad Pennants
- Each chest drops two items from the list of unique and rare mods and rare guns.
- To obtain Contraband goods players have to loot NPC traders
- To obtain Broad Pennants players have to loot NPC ships from 5th to 1st rank
