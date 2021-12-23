Christmas update

To celebrate the Holidays we are releasing a free update including Christmas Armor for Vydija and a Christmas Tree you can put in your Main Hub.
Relax, enjoy and celebrate the Holidays with us!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
To celebrate the Holidays we are releasing a free update including Christmas Armor for Vydija and a Christmas Tree you can put in your Main Hub.
Relax, enjoy and celebrate the Holidays with us!
Changed files in this update