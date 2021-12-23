 Skip to content

SUCCUBUS update for 23 December 2021

Christmas update

Build 7933298

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To celebrate the Holidays we are releasing a free update including Christmas Armor for Vydija and a Christmas Tree you can put in your Main Hub.

Relax, enjoy and celebrate the Holidays with us!

