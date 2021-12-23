 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Slipways update for 23 December 2021

Pre-holiday bugfix

Share · View all patches · Build 7933289 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a bugfix patch that fixes smaller issues that cropped up after the update:

  • Contaminated Water: This quirk no longer prevents planets from upgrading to successful when they are reduced to only one product.
  • Undo: Undoing an action that granted money would crash if after undo your cash balance was negative. This is no longer the case.
  • Undo: Sometimes, opening a forebear ruin after performing a zero-time action would prevent undo, even if the ruin was already explored. This is no longer the case.
  • Accessibility: If you have 'eliminate dragging' enabled, it is once again possible to zoom into structures with the right mouse button.
  • Fractured Sectors: the 'rift outpost' structure is no longer buildable in standard runs using this sector type, since it serves no purpose there
  • Performance: Eliminated a big stutter occuring after placing a rift bridge on a map with lots of planets uncovered.
  • Science Archive ruins: Technology discounts are no longer visible if you invented/lost the tech in the meantime.

This patch brings the version numbers up to v1.2 (b868) on Windows and v1.2 (b869) on Mac.

Changed files in this update

Slipways Content Depot 1264281
  • Loading history…
Slipways Content Mac OS X Depot 1264282
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.