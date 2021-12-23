Pre-holiday bugfix

This is a bugfix patch that fixes smaller issues that cropped up after the update:
- Contaminated Water: This quirk no longer prevents planets from upgrading to successful when they are reduced to only one product.
- Undo: Undoing an action that granted money would crash if after undo your cash balance was negative. This is no longer the case.
- Undo: Sometimes, opening a forebear ruin after performing a zero-time action would prevent undo, even if the ruin was already explored. This is no longer the case.
- Accessibility: If you have 'eliminate dragging' enabled, it is once again possible to zoom into structures with the right mouse button.
- Fractured Sectors: the 'rift outpost' structure is no longer buildable in standard runs using this sector type, since it serves no purpose there
- Performance: Eliminated a big stutter occuring after placing a rift bridge on a map with lots of planets uncovered.
- Science Archive ruins: Technology discounts are no longer visible if you invented/lost the tech in the meantime.
This patch brings the version numbers up to v1.2 (b868) on Windows and v1.2 (b869) on Mac.
