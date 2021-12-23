New feature - Invite friends with code

Hello fellow chefs,

In an effort to make it easier to join our game in multiplayer mode, it's now possible to join the game by entering that game's unique room code. In the main menu, after choosing multiplayer mode, you can generate unique room code that you can share with your friends. All they need to do is to enter the same code and join the match you created.

You can also choose which restaurant and what difficulty you want to challenge your opponent. We added this feature based directly on feedback from our user that we needed to simplify how participants join a game and to make possible joining players from different platforms in multiplayer matches. We hope you find this feature a great addition to Clash of Chefs VR!

Enjoy cooking!